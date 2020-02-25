Judge deciding guilt or innocence in trial of Tyler man accused threatening to shoot up Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The judge in the bench trial of a man accused of pulling a gun and threatening employees and customers at a Tyler Walmart has begun deciding his guilt or innocence.
Judge Jack Skeen will decide the fate of Trumaine Washington, 33, of Tyler. Washington is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charge stems from an incident in September 2019 when police say he threatened to shoot everyone at the Walmart at 450 SSE Loop 323.
The incident began with an altercation between Washington and an employee, according to Tyler police. When the employee went to get a store manager, Washington took out a handgun from his backpack, placed a loaded magazine in the gun, and racked the chamber, according to police reports.
He then began to yell that he was going to shoot and start killing people, according to Tyler police. Washington was taken into custody and no one was hurt.
The court heard from several state witnesses on Monday.
