Daredevil who planned 2016 Palo Duro Canyon jump in homemade rocket dies in rocket crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The man who planned to jump across Palo Duro Canyon in his homemade steam rocket in 2016 died in a rocket crash Sunday.
“Mad” Mike Hughes, 64, was known as a homemade astronaut with a mission of flying to the edge of Outer Space to prove the Earth is flat.
In 2016, he canceled his plan to jump Palo Duro Canyon saying he couldn’t get the pressure right on his rocket.
At the time, he said the jump was important because he thought it will secure him as top dare devil in the world.
Moments after launching on Sunday, his homemade rocket crashed in the open desert in California.
