Corrigan-Camden Coach Seven Armstrong resigns after 25 years

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Corrigan-Camden Independent School District released a statement Tuesday announcing that Coach Seven Armstrong has resigned to pursue other interests.
Coach Armstrong began his service at CCISD in August 1994 as a teacher and coach, and became the head football coach and athletic director of the district in spring 2003.
While Armstrong was head football coach, CCISD made the State UIL Football Playoffs every year. He led his teams to 19 state UIL playoff wins during those 17 years.
Under his leadership, CCISD earned four regional powerlifting championships. Numerous powerlifting athletes qualified for regional and state meets over his 17-year term.
CCISD also won a regional UIL track championship during his time with the district, as well as three state UIL track championships.
The district added that they will miss Coach Armstrong and they wish him the best in his future endeavors.
