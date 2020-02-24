WebXtra: NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson inspired East Texas women to reach for the stars

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -At 101-years-old NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson has died. Katherine Johnson’s story was inspirational to many people, although her name and contributions to space missions were relatively unknown until she was portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures”.
Addie Randolph is a junior major in math and computer science engineering at LeTourneau University. Randolph says she sees beauty in math. She counts herself as one of the many inspired by Katherine Johnson’s work.
Jamey Boyum talks to Addie about her hopes to work for NASA at some point.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.