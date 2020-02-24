WEBXTRA: Jacksonville Kiwanis Club donates money for neonatal ventilator

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Jacksonville has a new tool to treat newborns.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club presented a check to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to fund the purchase of a Neonatal Ventilator for the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville Emergency Department.
“Little babies, especially when they’re brand new, we cannot treat them like little adults. We have to treat them for the age appropriateness that they require. Their lungs are no bigger than sometimes the ends of my thumbs. So you can just imagine the precision that it requires in order to adequately ventilate them,"said Dwain Coates, clinical director of the emergency department.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez spoke with Coates to learn more about the importance of the neonatal ventilator.
