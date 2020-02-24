Tyler man dies after jumping from vehicle during high-speed chase in Wyoming

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has died after jumping from a vehicle during a high-speed chase involving law enforcement in Wyoming.
According to the Associated Press, Wyoming Highway Patrol said Marshall R. Acker, 43, of Tyler jumped onto Interstate 90 near Sheridan while his vehicle was going 80 mph. The Associated Press said Acker climbed out of his vehicle through the sunroof before jumping onto the interstate.
The Associated Press said the pursuit began after troopers were notified of a suspected drunk driver and saw Acker’s vehicle, which matched the description given to them. The Associated Press said Acker was spotted driving 97 mph in a 75 mph zone and did not stop when a trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens. The Associated Press said troopers pursued Acker for approximately 5 miles.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.