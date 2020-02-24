Two people escape fire that damaged Bullard home

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Two people managed to escape a fire that destroyed one room of a home in Bullard and caused significant smoke damage to the rest of the residence.
Smith County Battalion Chief Adam Melson said multiple departments were called around 9:15 a.m. Monday to a house fire in the 200 block of County Road 3429.
When crews arrived, they found one room of the home heavily damaged by flames. Melson said the rest of the home received smoke damage.
Two females who were inside the home got out safely. Officials have not released any information such as names or ages of the fire victims.
Melson said it’s unclear what caused the fire. An investigation is underway.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.