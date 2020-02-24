State rests in trial for Tyler man accused of pulling gun, threatening to shoot up Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of pulling a gun and threatening employees and customers at a Tyler Walmart was in court for a bench trial Monday.
Trumaine Washington, 33, of Tyler, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charge stems from an incident in September 2019 when police say he threatened to shoot everyone at the Walmart at 450 SSE Loop 323.
The incident began with an altercation between Washington and an employee, according to Tyler police. When the employee went to get a store manager, Washington took out a handgun from his backpack, placed a loaded magazine in the gun, and racked the chamber, according to police reports.
He then began to yell that he was going to shoot and start killing people, according to Tyler police. Washington was taken into custody and no one was hurt.
Monday’s testimony included a woman who was working as a stocker at the time of the incident. Brenna Johnson testified she saw Washington pull a gun out of a backpack and put a clip in it. Johnson also testified that he then took a few steps toward the customer service counter, turned around and went to the back of the store.
Johnson says she went outside and called 911. She said she also stopped people from going into the store. She testified she never heard Washington make any verbal threats.
The court also heard from Walmart Customer Service Manager Nicole Umbower. She says she was called to the customer service desk because Washington was trying to exchange an electronic device without a receipt. She said Washington told her he didn’t need a receipt because he was exchanging it for another item.
Umbower told the court Washington was agitated and getting upset. She also said she never saw Washington in the store with a gun.
A third witness, Eddie Pate, was working in the sporting goods department on the day of the incident. He told the court Washington was looking for ammunition and handed him a clip from his gun. Pate says he sold Washington a 200 round box of ammunition and a large knife.
Pate also testified that during the transaction Washington placed his gun on the counter, and that Washington was calm and not aggressive and that he never felt threatened by Washington.
Around 4 p.m. Ivorey Peavey was on the stand. Peavey is an asset protection associate for Walmart. He said he and his partner saw two customer associates running toward the front door saying a man in the store had a gun.
Peavey said he got a call from dispatch and went to the back of the store and sees Washington wearing a ski mask, gripping a gun in his hand and headed back toward the customer service area in the store. When shown surveillance video from the customer service area, he was able to identify Washington.
Video shows him take the handgun out and load the clip. He is showing everyone he has an handgun in his by gesturing to it as he held it. He was shown going back to sporting good on video. It shows Washington walking up to sporting goods with gun in his hand.
Peavey meets Washington coming from the back. They made eye contact. Peavey says Washington seemed agitated, based on his body language. He said he was pacing, then put the gun into his back pack and zipped it up.
Peavey and another manager approach Washington, and ask him what the issue is. He says Washington told them to get away from him, and said "I can go to my backpack and shoot everyone in the store.
Washington then exited the store and got into his vehicle, Peavey said.
Under cross-examination, Peavey confirms he was not in the customer service area when the incident occurred. During his interview with law enforcement after the incident, he said James Miles asked him why he was so mad. Washington said he could pull his gun out and shoot you and everyone in here, and Peavey had his back to Washington when he made those threats. Peavey said in a recorded interview that once the gun was put in the backpack, there was no threat.
In a written statement, Peavey said Washington was walking around the store saying loudly he was going to shoot up the store. The state says no one else heard Washington make the verbal threat. Peavey describes the surveillance camera and type to the state. There was no one else in the area when threat was allegedly made, the state said. Peavey said he felt his life was in danger and he felt threatened and that he could hear Washington while he was on the phone with dispatch.
The state rests.
