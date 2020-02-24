State rests in trial for Tyler man accused of pulling gun, threatening to shoot up Walmart

Under cross-examination, Peavey confirms he was not in the customer service area when the incident occurred. During his interview with law enforcement after the incident, he said James Miles asked him why he was so mad. Washington said he could pull his gun out and shoot you and everyone in here, and Peavey had his back to Washington when he made those threats. Peavey said in a recorded interview that once the gun was put in the backpack, there was no threat.