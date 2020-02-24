Texas couple sentenced to a combined 140 years for sex crimes against children

BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - A husband and wife from Big Spring, Texas, were sentenced Thursday to a combined 140 years in prison for crimes against multiple children, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Court documents reveal 38-year-old Christopher James Regan and 35-year-old Tanya Marie Regan sexually abused and produced child pornography of multiple children and they possessed and distributed child pornography to one another as well. They also engaged in graphic discussions about the sexual abuse of children over several online platforms.
They admitted they repeatedly videotaped Tana sexually abusing the children for Christopher’s sexual gratification.
During the investigation, law enforcement seized electronics from the home. Several graphic videos had been deleted, but were still on the device. Undeleted videos were stored in a folder titled “users\tanya_000\pictures\privatevids\minor.”
Christopher Regan, a former shipping logistics manager, was sentenced to 90 years in prison after pleading guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to produce child pornography and two counts of producing child pornography.
Tanya Regan, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after her October 2019 guilty plea to conspiracy to produce child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography.
The sentences also include lifetime terms of supervised release for both defendants.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.