Texarkana man charged following fatal wreck

Traffic investigators determined that Fetner was traveling southbound on Lake Drive at a high rate of speed when he crossed the centerline and into the path of a northbound GMC Acadia, driven by Kaleb Harp, 42, of Texarkana Texas. Harp attempted to swerve away from the path of Fetner’s Subaru Tribeca but was struck on the driver’s side passenger compartment. Bedford was a back seat passenger in Harp’s vehicle.

Texarkana Texas Police Department