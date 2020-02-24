Texarkana man charged following fatal wreck

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police are investigating following a wreck that left one woman dead on Saturday afternoon.

Crews got the call just before 2 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Lake Drive regarding a crash.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Janet Bedford, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dewayne Fetner, 29, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Traffic investigators determined that Fetner was traveling southbound on Lake Drive at a high rate of speed when he crossed the centerline and into the path of a northbound GMC Acadia, driven by Kaleb Harp, 42, of Texarkana Texas. Harp attempted to swerve away from the path of Fetner’s Subaru Tribeca but was struck on the driver’s side passenger compartment. Bedford was a back seat passenger in Harp’s vehicle.
Other passengers in Harp’s vehicle included his wife and two minors.

Harp and Fetner were sent to local hospitals. Harp is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and remains hospitalized at this point.

Fetner was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody upon his release. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail. No word on bond.

All involved were wearing seatbelts, according to TTPD.

The crash remains under investigation.

