Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Cloudy skies will stick around overnight as light to moderate showers and drizzle continue to move through the area. Rain chances increase just past midnight tonight as a weak front will begin to push into East Texas. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible as the front moves through during the morning hours of Monday. Most of East Texas looks to be mostly dry by 12PM, with just a few showers and thunderstorms possible in Deep East Texas before finally pushing out of the area by the early afternoon. Skies will partially clear out behind the front and winds from the southwest will shift more from the west-northwest by the afternoon and will be very breezy at 10-20+ miles per hour. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by Tuesday morning and will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s in the afternoon before a second cold front arrives in East Texas and will bring colder and drier air back into East Texas. A few showers will be possible as this second cold front moves through, although the majority of East Texas will remain dry. Mostly sunny and windy on Wednesday as northerly winds once again pick up to 10-20+ miles per hour. Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast throughout the remainder of next week as temperatures slowly warm back into the 60s by Friday.