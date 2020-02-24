Power outage planned for some in Henderson Tuesday

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A planned power outage is scheduled to take place for some SWEPCO customers in Henderson Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, they have been informed by SWEPCO of a planned power outage for some urgent repairs to be made on their electrical distribution system. The post said this will affect residents on the north and east side of Hwy. 79, N. High St. and N. Main St.
The post said the outage is scheduled between 9 and 11 a.m. Tuesday.
