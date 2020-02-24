New ceramics exhibition at UT Tyler reflects ‘transition, transformation’ in art world

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a new ceramics exhibition on display at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Fine Arts Complex.
Titled, “In Response: An Exhibition of Selected Works from an Artist-Invites-Artists Group Residency", the exhibition features the work of UT Tyler faculty, students, and visiting artists who were inspired by time spent at the Red Lodge Clay Center in Montana.
“Our residencies theme was transition, transformation," said Merrie Wright, art professor at UT Tyler. “Just with the idea that everyone goes through during an artistic lifetime, many transitions and transformations. So, this exhibition was in response to one specific event - our artist residency.”
The “In Response” exhibition is open to the public at the UT Tyler Fine Arts Complex from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information from UT Tyler:
The University of Texas at Tyler has announced a ceramics exhibition featuring the work of faculty, students and visiting artists at the UT Tyler Fine Arts Complex Gallery.
Titled “In Response,’’ the exhibition is open through Thursday, Feb. 27, when it will conclude with a 6 p.m. public reception and talks by the artists.
Featured artists include Merrie Wright, art professor and department chair at UT Tyler, Barbara Frey, Daphne Roehr Hatcher, Katherine Taylor, and UT Tyler students Willow Lanchester and Jessica Sanders.
“In Response’’ includes works created by the artists during an Artists-Invites-Artists Residence, which was held at the Red Lodge Clay Center in Montana with Wright as host artist.
The exhibition is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 903.566.7237 or email gallery coordinator Michelle Taff at mtaff@uttyler.edu.
