Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM. Winds are expected to gust close to 30 mph so be extra carful if you are out on the lake. Temperatures today will reach the mid 60s with partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop to the low 40s. Tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds and low 60s. Temperatures will take a big drop on Wednesday, into the upper 40s. Clear, sunny skies return for Thursday and Friday as we warm to the mid-50s to low 60s. The weekend weather is looking to be just about perfect! We are going to see partly to mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.