Judge appoints new attorney for Tyler man accused of stabbing man to death

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who admitted to chasing a man he had been feuding with and stabbing him multiple times was back in court Monday.
Humberto Lauro Leal’s case was back in court for a motion to withdraw filed by his defense attorney, Clinton Roberson. The motion was approved Zack Davis was appointed as Leal’s new attorney.
Leal, 39, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of Rene Maruffo-Canstaneda.
A Smith County deputy found the victim dead and covered in blood inside an SUV that was running with its lights on in the driveway of a house in the 1500 block of County Road 328.
Leal first told Smith County deputies that he stabbed Maruffo-Canstaneda in self-defense after Maruffo-Canstaneda shot him, according to an arrest affidavit.
The crime scene investigation found blood spatter inside the SUV, though Leal said the whole incident took place outside the vehicle. Evidence also showed that all gunshot rounds were shot at an upward angle, though Leal said Castaneda shot at him while standing, according to the arrest affidavit.
The document shows Leal also claimed he believed he stabbed Castaneda four times, but an autopsy revealed 22 points of contact.
Leal later admitted to having a longtime feud with Castaneda and a fight six months prior to the stabbing. He also admitted to lying about Castaneda’s position during the shooting and said Castaneda was on the ground when he fired the gun and then tried to get inside the vehicle. Leal admitted to chasing Castaneda around the vehicle and stabbing him multiple times, according to the affidavit.
