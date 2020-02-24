Excessive rainfall leads to spill of over 100,000 gallons of wastewater in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - More than 100,000 gallons of wastewater has spilled in Jacksonville.
According to a public notice sent out by the City of Jacksonville, the spill happened from the collection system at South Bolton St. at Sunnydale Dr. The notice said the suspected cause of the spill was excessive rainfall and it happened between Feb. 20 and 24.
The notice said the immediate area where the spill occurred is being disinfected.
The notice said persons using private drinking water supply wells located within ½ mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. The City of Jacksonville’s water supply is not under a boil water notice
