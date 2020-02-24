East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into the evening hours, skies should clear and winds should settle. Temperatures should remain fairly mild as well. As we start out our Tuesday, a Mostly Sunny sky is expected, then some clouds build into the area, so a Partly Cloudy sky is likely. Just a very, very small chance for a sprinkle or two is possible. High pressure will build into East Texas late on Tuesday, pushing some very cool air into East Texas. Highs on Tuesday should be near 60, then in the upper 40s on Wednesday. Lows on Tuesday should be in the lower 40s, then the middle 30s on Wednesday and finally in the upper 20s by Thursday morning. A nice warming trend is expected by late week and into the weekend. The next chances for rain may be very late on Sunday, with a better chance on Monday as our next cold front moves through.