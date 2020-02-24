City of Longview taking nominations for Walk of Honor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is now accepting nominations for its Walk of Honor.
“Our goal with this is to be able to recognize people that have a connection to Longview and have made a significant contribution either here locally or beyond,” said Shawn Hara, spokesperson for the City of Longview. “We want to be able to recognize them here throughout our downtown area.”
Longview was founded in 1870, which means the city turns 150 years old in 2020. The Walk of Honor is part of the City’s sesquicentennial celebration.
The idea for the Walk of Honor came from Longview Mayor Andy Mack. The initial proposal called for a Walk of Stars, but the City decided a Walk of Honor would be better.
“They didn’t want this to be something that’s only about celebrity. We’re not doing this just to say ‘OK are you famous in entertainment?’ We wanted this to be all kinds of accomplishments. That could be in business or history or Civil Rights. It could be anyway that you had an impact here in Longview or beyond. That includes entertainment, but it includes so much more than that."
Hara says anyone can nominate someone to be considered for the Walk of Honor. A committee will look through the nominations, and Hara says they’ll be choosing three to five to start with.
“Over the years to come, they’ll go back in and keep accepting nominations and keep placing names and doing recognition all around downtown Longview,” he said.
Heritage Plaza, at the corner of Methvin and North Green streets will likely be the starting point for the Walk of Honor.
“Not that they would be here within the plaza, but actually start from here and your walk would go throughout downtown,” Hara said. “We’ve got bricks that are already within our sidewalk so our plan is to be able to place the recognition within those areas.”
The City is still in the early stages of the project and does not have a final design for the Walk of Honor.
Click here to nominate someone for the Walk of Honor. The website includes a link to a printable application and one that can be filled out and submitted online.
