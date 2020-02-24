Arrest made in Cherokee County timber theft investigation

Arrest made in Cherokee County timber theft investigation
Troy Lee Grice (Source: Cherokee County jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 24, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 11:04 AM

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service said a Groveton man was arrested in connection to a timber theft investigation in Cherokee County.

According to the forest service, Troy Lee Grice, 48, of Groveton, was arrested Feb. 16 in Cherokee County and charged with Timber Purchase as a Trustee with Intent to Defraud. The forest service said the timber is valued between $100,000 and $200,000, making the crime a second degree felony.

Grice turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was obtained by Texas A&M Forest Service law enforcement officers and was later released on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.