Arrest made in Cherokee County timber theft investigation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service said a Groveton man was arrested in connection to a timber theft investigation in Cherokee County.
According to the forest service, Troy Lee Grice, 48, of Groveton, was arrested Feb. 16 in Cherokee County and charged with Timber Purchase as a Trustee with Intent to Defraud. The forest service said the timber is valued between $100,000 and $200,000, making the crime a second degree felony.
Grice turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was obtained by Texas A&M Forest Service law enforcement officers and was later released on a $30,000 bond.
