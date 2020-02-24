Affidavit: Man shoots, kills woman in front yard of Athens home

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the Henderson County jail charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Athens.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV Monday, at approximately noon on Feb. 22, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who reported his sister had been shot and was laying on the ground in the front yard of a home at 1613 CR 3722, which is located within the city limits of Athens. The sheriff’s office transferred the call to Athens police.
The affidavit said at approximately 12:05 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and saw a female, identified as Ashely Koonce, 27, laying on her back dead in the front yard with several gunshot wounds.
The affidavit states a detective spoke with the man who called police. The man said he was sleeping at the home when he was awakened by his two nephews who told him that their father, identified as Dameon Tarrel Williams, 29, had just shot their mother. The man told detectives he saw Williams leaving the scene in a vehicle and also found his sister lying on the ground.
Williams was arrested and taken to the Henderson County jail. Judicial records indicate he is charged with murder and his bond has been set at $1 million.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.