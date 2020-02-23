Suspects sought in East Texas safe burglary

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas police department is searching for suspects involved in a clever break-in and robbery of a business.
It happened on Tuesday in the Hughes Springs community, where investigators say suspects broke into a building late at night and robbed a safe, then disappeared.
Security video from a Hughes Springs grocery store shows one suspect hard at work on the business safe.
Because the store was closed, hours later police were notified.
“Call from Cass County dispatch in reference to a burglary at Spring Market which is our local grocery store here. Once I arrived it was discovered that the actors had broken through the brick wall on the east side of the building,” says Hughes Springs police chief Randy Kennedy.
Police say suspects gained entry by knocking a hole into the side of the building and went right for the safe.
While the attempt wasn't unusual, what they used to get the safe open caught the eye of investigators.
“Once inside they used a heavy-duty grinder in an attempt to open the safe that was in the office,” Kennedy says.
Both suspects wearing black clothing and masks to hide their faces, Kennedy believes the suspects have some experience at this and put some work into planning the job.
"This was a planned out burglary. They had to have gone in the store at some point and cased it. Got some measurements of where the office was on the inside so that when they came back that night after closing, they would have been able to pace off the distance needed to gain access to the office," the chief says.
They escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hughes springs police department.
