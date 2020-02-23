Tyler police: Man in critical condition after stabbing at apartment, 1 arrested

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said a man is in critical condition after being stabbed at an apartment building Saturday night.
According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer for the Tyler Police Department, officers responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to 710 S. Kennedy Ave. to an apartment building.
Erbaugh said two men got into an argument when one of the men stabbed the other man in the chest. The man was taken to UT Health - Tyler in critical condition.
The other man, identified by police as Cleggan Ware, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith County judicial records indicate his bond is set at $75,000.
