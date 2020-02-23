Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cameron McGriff matched a career high with 28 points and helped Oklahoma State defeat Oklahoma 83-66. Kalib Boone scored 14 points and Yor Anei added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has won four of six in the Big 12 since dropping its first eight league games. Austin Reaves scored a career-high 24 points for Oklahoma. The Sooners lost their third straight. Brady Manek, who scored 30 points for the Sooners when the teams met earlier this month, finished with two points. Oklahoma State outrebounded Oklahoma 43-30 and held the Sooners to 38% shooting.