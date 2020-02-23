Gregg County Sheriff’s Office: Man dead following assault at club, 1 charged with murder

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault early Sunday that led to the death of a man as a result of his injuries.
Shortly before 3 a.m. deputies responded to Jaguars on Estes Parkway to a call about an assault.
When deputies arrived, they located a man who was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Based on information gained from the scene, detectives were able to arrest one person and charge them with murder.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
