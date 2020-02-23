Elkhart welcomes San Francisco 49er Jeffery Wilson Jr. home following Superbowl

ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Welcome home Jeff Wilson as the folks of Elkhart show him how proud they are after he and his San Francisco 49ers made a run at the Superbowl. Sure they came up short, but for Wilson it was an experience he’ll never forget.
“Just being there, being there and getting the whole experience, everybody asks me how does it feel, what did you do, what was the experience like? It’s just one of those things that you had to be in it to really experience you know,” Wilson said. “I try to paint a picture as perfect as I can for people to kind of take that journey with me but at the end of the day it was a wonderful kind of dream, you have to be in it to really get the example of it.”
Wilson joined San Francisco as an undrafted free agent from North Texas, and he made the most of it. Being from East Texas, the pride’s a little deeper.
“You know everybody kind of gives us the label of a small town, so to see a lot of small town kids doing very big things, that’s special, at the end of the day it’s a blessing because we don’t get a lot of opportunities out here,” Wilson said. “We don’t get a lot of looks as other bigger state or like the Dallas kids may get. So every time we get exposure coming from these small towns and making it and playing on the biggest stages there are. I mean words can’t explain that.”
Wilson is a huge fan of Adrian Peterson, who is a native of nearby Palestine. And getting the Superbowl opportunity was another layer of just how talented our area local athletes really are, and for Wilson, he enjoyed a dream that came true.
“It was everything I dreamed of, as a little kid, it was everything I dreamed of.” Wilson said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.