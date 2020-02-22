40 years ago, the US beat the Soviets in the ‘Miracle on Ice’

Both sides were unbeaten in their first five games heading to the medal round, and the highly-anticipated matchup got off to an even start, as the first period ended with both teams tied at two. The Soviets would take the lead in the second period, but the U.S. would take charge in the third period with two goals, including what proved to be the game-winner by Mike Eruzione halfway through the period. U.S. goalie Jim Craig wouldn’t allow another Soviet shot in and saved 36 of 39 attempts.