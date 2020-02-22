Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a nice sunny start this morning, clouds have already begun to move back into the area. We’ll keep the cloudy skies tonight as well as the entire day tomorrow. One good thing about the cloud cover is that temperatures will fall much more slowly overnight, and the majority of East Texas will actually wake up tomorrow morning in the lower 40s. Breezy southerly winds will allow us to warm into the lower 60s tomorrow afternoon despite the lack of sunshine. A few light showers will be possible before lunchtime tomorrow, but we’ll have a better chance of catching a light to moderate shower during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. Rain chances increase overnight into Monday morning as a weak cold front will develop a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms as it moves through the area. Isolated gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible with the strongest of these storms Monday morning. Once we get into the afternoon hours of Monday, most of the showers and storms will be out of the area and skies will partially clear by Monday night. Partly to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and less than a 10% shot of seeing any rain as another cold front moves through East Texas. Temperatures really drop behind this second front as we dip back into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning. Gusty northerly winds around 10-20+ mph will be likely and highs will only warm into the upper 40s despite abundant sunshine. Winds finally die down by Thursday and temperatures begin a gradual warming trend throughout the remainder of the workweek. Sunshine sticks around through Saturday as temperatures warm into the middle to upper 60s for highs!