Man apprehended by Constable K9 Juma with drugs, stolen gun, possibly connected to Sulphur Springs shooting

Brandon Clayton Soles is believed to have been involved in a shooting at the Spring Valley Apartments on Fuller Street in Sulphur Springs on February 5. He was not at the scene when police arrived. A warrant was issued for Soles’ arrest, and police began to search for him, including in the Mineola area, which is his last known address. Lead investigator on the case is Det. Jason Reneau with Sulphur Springs Police Department.