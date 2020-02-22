Man apprehended by Constable K9 Juma with drugs, stolen gun, possibly connected to Sulphur Springs shooting

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in an apartment complex in Sulphur Springs has been taken into custody in Wood County.
Brandon Clayton Soles is believed to have been involved in a shooting at the Spring Valley Apartments on Fuller Street in Sulphur Springs on February 5. He was not at the scene when police arrived. A warrant was issued for Soles’ arrest, and police began to search for him, including in the Mineola area, which is his last known address. Lead investigator on the case is Det. Jason Reneau with Sulphur Springs Police Department.
On Friday, February 21, law enforcement in Wood County went to an address on CR 3245 to serve a warrant on Soles. He barricaded himself in the residence. Constable Pct.1 Steve Bowser, Constable Pct. 2 Kelly Smith and K9 Juma, Wood County Environmental Officer William Burge, and Wood County Pct 2 Deputy Jeff Hammond approached the house. Bowser, Smith and Juma went into the residence, and when the presence of K9 Juma was made known to Soles, he surrendered to law enforcement, officials say.
Soles was found in possession of 1 1/2 pounds of narcotics, a pistol that had been reported stolen, an assault rifle, and another pistol that may be connected to the shooting in Sulphur Springs, according to officials.
More details will be released as the investigation continues.
