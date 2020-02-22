Crews contain structure fire off US 79 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Rusk County.
According to a Facebook post from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, Henderson Fire and the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are responding to the working structure fire in the 6000 block of US 79 South.
The post said heavy smoke is visible from Henderson.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is to a single-wide mobile home. They said the fire is contained and everyone made it out of the home. A Facebook post said Christus EMS responded to treat a patient with minor burns.
Crews are continuing to investigate and mop up the scene.
