Crews contain structure fire off US 79 in Rusk County

Crews contain structure fire off US 79 in Rusk County
Crews from Henderson Fire and Carlisle VFD contained a structure fire off US 79 Saturday morning. (Source: Rusk County Office of Emergency Management)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 22, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 11:11 AM

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Rusk County.

According to a Facebook post from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, Henderson Fire and the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are responding to the working structure fire in the 6000 block of US 79 South.

10:55 AM: The fire is contained but some crews will be on scene for a while longer working hot spots. Christus EMS has...

Posted by Rusk County OEM on Saturday, February 22, 2020

The post said heavy smoke is visible from Henderson.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is to a single-wide mobile home. They said the fire is contained and everyone made it out of the home. A Facebook post said Christus EMS responded to treat a patient with minor burns.

Crews are continuing to investigate and mop up the scene.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.