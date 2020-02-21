Tyler man gets continuance in case stemming from teen’s death on Lake Palestine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man charged in the death of a teenager killed on Lake Palestine was back in court Friday.
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 31, of Tyler, was in court for a status hearing during which his case was continued. He’s now set to go to trial on July 27, 2020, according to online Smith County judicial records.
Hampton is charged with manslaughter and boating accident involving death or serious bodily injury. Those charges stem from June 2, 2019 when 14-year-old Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez died after being struck by a boat while playing with friends and family in the water at Lakeway Harbor.
The boat fled the scene and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office later identified Hampton as the driver.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.