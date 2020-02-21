Tyler man gets continuance in case stemming from teen’s death on Lake Palestine

Hampton was arrested in connection with a fatal boating hit and run incident that killed a 14-year-old boy on Lake Palestine Sunday. (Source: Smith County Jail.)
By Arthur Clayborn | February 21, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 4:07 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man charged in the death of a teenager killed on Lake Palestine was back in court Friday.

Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 31, of Tyler, was in court for a status hearing during which his case was continued. He’s now set to go to trial on July 27, 2020, according to online Smith County judicial records.

Roberto "Carlos" Hernandez, 14, died Sunday in a crash involving a boat. (Source: Courtesy of the Hernandez family)
Hampton is charged with manslaughter and boating accident involving death or serious bodily injury. Those charges stem from June 2, 2019 when 14-year-old Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez died after being struck by a boat while playing with friends and family in the water at Lakeway Harbor.

The boat fled the scene and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office later identified Hampton as the driver.

