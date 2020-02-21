TABA Home Products Show showcases best in new home technology, luxury

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From lighting to landscaping and pools to paint, the Home Products Show will feature dozens of Tyler Area Builders Association members from every building specialty imaginable. Each display will offer demonstrations or a sampling of products along with expert advice.
The Home Products Show offers inspiration for anyone wanting to update their home or build a new home.
The Home Products Show is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Harvey Convention Center. Tickets are $5 for adults. Children 12 and younger are free, however, strollers are not permitted.
More information about the event from the Tyler Area Builders Association:
The Tyler Area Builders Association will host its 40th Annual Home Products Show Friday through Feb. 23 at Harvey Convention Center.
Exhibitors at the show will range from lenders, to countertop and flooring companies. Companies representing every aspect of the home industry will showcase the latest products and offer expert advice.
“What’s unique about the Home Products Show is that it’s a chance to speak with many different experts and compare the newest products on the market, all under one roof. If you’re considering updating or building a new home, it’s a great venue to do your research, to see and compare what’s out there” Libby Simmons, executive vice president of the Tyler Area Builders Association, said.
Visitors to the show will also have the opportunity to register for the grand prize drawing of a $1,000 prepaid credit card provided by VeraBank. Last year, about 3,000 visitors attended the Home Products Show.
The show will feature a new children’s Lego™ Home Building Contest this year, where children can build a house with legos™ and judges will award prizes to first, second and third place participants. The age categories are ages six through nine and ten through 12. The contest will take place Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and all participants will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last. The event is free and parents can pre-register their child at www.TylerAreaBuilders.com
