TABA Home Products Show showcases best in new home technology, luxury

The show will feature a new children’s Lego™ Home Building Contest this year, where children can build a house with legos™ and judges will award prizes to first, second and third place participants. The age categories are ages six through nine and ten through 12. The contest will take place Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and all participants will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last. The event is free and parents can pre-register their child at www.TylerAreaBuilders.com