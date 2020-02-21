Sheriff: Recent Upshur County shooting death result of drug deal gone bad

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office have identified all of the participants in the Feb. 13 shooting death of 18-year-old Christopher Johnson, and the homicide case will now be forwarded to the district attorney’s office to be presented to a grand jury.
A press release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office stated that the confrontation between the two parties involved an illegal drug transaction.
Johnson’s body was found on Feb. 13 after UCSO deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of Juniper Road near Big Sandy.
The sheriff’s office reported the deputies on the scene discovered Johnson had been shot. He was then transported to a hospital where he later died.
“This call originally came to the Upshur County Communications Center as a ‘drive-by’ shooting; however, the investigation proved this was not the case and was not a random act,” a press release stated.
