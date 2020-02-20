East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Well, East Texas, we are looking for skies to clear out tonight and plenty of sunshine is expected for Friday. Partly Cloudy skies on Saturday and then increasing clouds on Sunday with a chance for scattered showers late in the day as the next front moves through. The next chance for rain, and it will be slight, will likely be on Tuesday afternoon/evening as another cold front moves through. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than .25″ inch over the next 7 days. Finally, we have a chance to begin drying out. Temperatures should be on the chilly side in the morning, then we warm up through Monday. Behind Tuesday’s front, we cool back off once again...but not too cold.