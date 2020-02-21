Moody Foundation gives $25K grant to Goodwill Industries of East Texas

From the Moody Foundation
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Moody Foundation has awarded Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. with a $25,000 grant to support its ReEntry Program.
The ReEntry Program provides intensive training to help justice-served men and women find work. This includes interview skills, interpersonal skills training, resume writing, job search, counseling, and job placement. Program participants receive two weeks of classroom instruction and work with a Job Placement Specialist to assist them in finding employment.
Goodwill began the Re-Entry Program in 2014 and has served over 350 justice served individuals during this time.
The Moody Foundation was established in 1942 by W.L. Moody, Jr. and Libbie Shearn Moody as a way to share their good fortune and to make a difference in the lives of the people of Texas. Over the years, the Moody Foundation has made more than $1.5 billion in grants throughout the state to organizations that have educated, healed, nurtured, and inspired generations of Texans.
For more details about the ReEntry Program of Goodwill Industries of East Texas contact: Goodwill’s Mission Services Division at 903.581.5422.