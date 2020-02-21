Moody Foundation gives $25K grant to Goodwill Industries of East Texas

The Moody Foundation was established in 1942 by W.L. Moody, Jr. and Libbie Shearn Moody as a way to share their good fortune and to make a difference in the lives of the people of Texas. Over the years, the Moody Foundation has made more than $1.5 billion in grants throughout the state to organizations that have educated, healed, nurtured, and inspired generations of Texans.