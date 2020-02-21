Lufkin native Dez Bryant works out with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes

DALLAS, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin native Dez Bryant is taking a possible NFL comeback seriously.
Bryant has been working out for weeks in the Dallas area and has reached out to Stephen Jones with the Dallas Cowboys about coming back.
On Friday morning Bryant was at APEC in Ft. Worth for a workout and caught passes from Whitehouse native and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Bryant has not played since he was with Dallas in 2017. He was cut from the team April 13, 2018. He was picked up by the New Orleans Saints the next season but never played after tearing his Achilles during his first practice with the team.
