Longview Arboretum features new rooms for kids to explore

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re looking for a new experience for the kids, well, you might want to check this out. The Longview Arboretum has a couple of new rooms that are all about hands-on learning.
The Longview Arboretum isn’t just about being outside and enjoying nature. It is mostly, but on a cold day, there are things to do inside according to Executive Director Steven Chamblee who said, “Kind of heart and soul into this room here. I’ve been a seed pod and cone collector for many years, and so, I tuned sixty this year, and I thought well, you know maybe this is time to put this all together in one place where a lot of other people besides me can enjoy it."
And he still has more of his collection at home. He says he loves ...
“To build something like a bookcase that kind of inspires creativity and is something unique. So it lets kids touch the stuff; all their life they go through, ‘Don’t touch this. Don’t touch this,’ well this is a touch place,” Chamblee revealed.
He’s hoping to play on kids’ fascination and wonder.
“Hopefully, one or two of them will become a little science nerd like I did,” Chamblee said with a laugh.
The aquatic room isn’t quite finished yet, but there are more shells than you can shake a swordfish bill at. And there is more stuff coming in.
“Just had somebody donate a microscope and not a cheap one either. A university-grade microscope,” Chamblee stated.
It’s geared towards a family, a classroom field trip, or even a birthday.
“We tried to make it friendly enough and an open enough environment where we could have all sorts of different functions in here,” Chamblee said.
Chamblee seems to have put together an entertaining learning experience for youth.
“If you have the heart and soul of a kid, which I’m fortunate to say I still do, you can kind of imagine what kids want and what they should be interested in,” Chamblee added.
So it seems the room was well played, or, it will be.
The Longview Arboretum is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 and kids under 3 are free.
