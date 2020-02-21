Hazmat crew at scene of chemical spill on Hwy 31 E; traffic shut down from CR 2908 to FM 757

The load fell off a truck on Friday (Source: KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
February 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 3:37 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A corrosive disinfectant spill has traffic temporarily blocked on a section of Hwy 31 East.

A Lone Star Hazmat crew is at the scene between CR 2908 and FM 757. Officials say the spill is a corrosive disinfectant in a container. The container was strapped on a truck, but fell off. When the driver made a turn to go down CR 26 to make the delivery, he saw that his load was gone.

TCEQ arriving at scene
TCEQ arriving at scene (Source: KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)

When he returned to find it, emergency crews had arrived to begin clearing it.

Officials say no one was injured and no one is in danger as a result of the spill.

