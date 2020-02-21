Hazmat crew at scene of chemical spill on Hwy 31 E; traffic shut down from CR 2908 to FM 757

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A corrosive disinfectant spill has traffic temporarily blocked on a section of Hwy 31 East.
A Lone Star Hazmat crew is at the scene between CR 2908 and FM 757. Officials say the spill is a corrosive disinfectant in a container. The container was strapped on a truck, but fell off. When the driver made a turn to go down CR 26 to make the delivery, he saw that his load was gone.
When he returned to find it, emergency crews had arrived to begin clearing it.
Officials say no one was injured and no one is in danger as a result of the spill.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.