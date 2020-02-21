Grilled chicken with creamy mushroom sauce by The Potpourri House

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Les Ellsworth, owner of the Potpourri House in Tyler, shares a recipe that you can easily make for dinner for yourself and your family. The creamy sauce makes it a wonderful addition to your supper rotation.
Mushroom Sauce Over Grilled Chicken
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1/2 tbsp olive oil
- 300g / 10 oz mushrooms , sliced (Note 1)
- Pinch of salt and pepper
- 2 garlic cloves , minced
- 1/4 cup Sherry wine , dry (Note 2 subs)
- 1/2 cup (125 ml) chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 cup (250 ml) heavy / thickened cream (Note 3)
- 1/2 cup parmesan ,finely grated (30g / 1 oz) (Note 4)
- 2 tsp fresh thyme leaves (or 1/4 - 1/2 tsp dried)
Instructions
- Heat oil and melt butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Add mushrooms and leisurely cook until golden brown - takes about 4 to 5 minutes. No need to stir constantly.
- Just before they're done, add the garlic and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until garlic is golden (~ 1 minute).
- Add sherry wine - it will sizzle! Stir, scraping the bottom of the skillet, for 1 minute or until mostly evaporated.
- Add broth, cream and parmesan. Stir, then lower heat to medium so the sauce is simmering - do not boil rapidly, cream may split.
- Stir occasionally and simmer for 2 - 3 minutes until it thickens. It shouldn't be super thick, this is a rich sauce.
- Stir through thyme, adjust salt and pepper to taste. Remove from stove.
- Serve over Grilled Chicken, steak or other cooked protein. Toss through pasta, stuff over baked Potato
