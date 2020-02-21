Former Azleway employee accused of stealing money from boys ranch pleads guilty

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Azleway employee accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the foster home over a five-year period has pleaded guilty.
Toni Marie Rambo, 64, of Troup, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree theft in Judge Christi Kennedy’s court Friday morning.
A hearing for Rambo’s sentencing is scheduled for March 12.
According to an arrest affidavit, Rambo was the director of quality control for the boys ranch until August of 2018 when she was fired after employees accused her of misappropriating funds.
In March 2019, an attorney for Azleway reported the theft to the Smith County Sheriffs Office. County law enforcement said they — along with the Texas Rangers — were already investigating theft allegations against Rambo.
An audit determined almost $190,000 dollars was missing from Azleway accounts.
