East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Perfectly Cool and Clear Friday. On Saturday, we are looking for a mostly sunny start and a mostly cloudy end to the day, so a slow increase in the clouds throughout the day. A cold morning below freezing for several hours, then warming into the middle 50s. Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy Skies on Sunday with a 40% chance for showers during the PM hours. Rain may continue into the early morning hours over southern areas as a cold front slides through ETX. Partly cloudy skies are expected for most of the day on Monday. Mostly Sunny to Sunny skies are likely from Tuesday through Friday of next week. A few sprinkles are possible late on Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance moves to our north, otherwise, no rain is forecast from Monday afternoon through Friday...if not longer. Time to dry out!!! Have a great weekend.