East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the USDA weekly Texas hay report.
It shows that trades are steady across the state. Most producers are currently feeding less than in recent years, due to mild winter weather.
Recent rain is also halting fieldwork in North, Central, and East Texas, but in West and South Texas, it’s still very dry, according to the Texas crop and weather report.
Rainfall has been below average since November in the southern part of the state, and in the panhandle, winter weather blanketed the area again this week, bringing some much-needed precipitation to the winter wheat crop.