Council candidates draw cards to establish ballot position

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - They had to draw for order at city hall. No, that’s not something you’d see in a western.
The three Longview City Council District 3 candidates drew cards in Longview Council Chambers to see what order their names would appear on the ballot in the upcoming election. Shepard says it’s election law that names are placed on a ballot in order of a random drawing, but it doesn’t say what kind of drawing.
“I decide what kind of drawing. We could have drawn numbers out of a hat; many different ways. Cities do it all kinds of ways, but I just chose to use a deck of cards. High card; first name,” Longview City Secretary Angie Shepard said.
So Darrin Rudy Rudolph will appear first, then Hank Guichelaar, and third will be incumbent Wray M. Wade. It is not put in alphabetical order.
