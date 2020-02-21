City of Tyler: ‘Compromised manholes’ caused more than 360,000 gallons of sewage to spill into creek

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler says two ‘compromised manholes’ caused more than 360,000 gallons of sewage to spill into Shackleford Creek in the Cherokee Trail area.
The City says Tyler Water Utilities located two “compromised manholes that caused a wastewater discharge within Shackleford Creek.”
The manholes allowed rain water to flow into the sanitary sewer system and overflow the lift station. Bypass pumps were set up to divert the wastewater to the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant’s lift station while TWU worked to locate the break in the sanitary sewer main, according to a press release from the City.
The City says TWU will determine if the manholes need to be replaced or repaired.
Officials say there is no danger to the public and that the spill is not affecting the drinking water of any TWU customers.
