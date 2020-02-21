Arrest made after driver of stolen vehicle crashes with Rusk Co. deputies during pursuit

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Erika Bazaldua | February 21, 2020 at 6:32 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 6:42 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Rusk County have arrested a suspect involved in a pursuit early Friday morning.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash-ending to the chase happened at the intersection of Highway 64 West and the Highway 135 bridge.

The vehicle the suspect was driving is believed to be stolen.

We are currently working an incident at the intersection Highway 64 W and Highway 135 bridge. A couple of our Deputies,...

Posted by Rusk County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 21, 2020

The subject was taken into custody after allegedly intentionally ramming a patrol unit. Sheriff’s officials said deputies from Henderson and Rusk county were involved in the pursuit.

No word on any injuries.

This is a developing story and we will have the latest updates here and throughout the morning on East Texas Now.

