Arrest made after driver of stolen vehicle crashes with Rusk Co. deputies during pursuit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Rusk County have arrested a suspect involved in a pursuit early Friday morning.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash-ending to the chase happened at the intersection of Highway 64 West and the Highway 135 bridge.
The vehicle the suspect was driving is believed to be stolen.
The subject was taken into custody after allegedly intentionally ramming a patrol unit. Sheriff’s officials said deputies from Henderson and Rusk county were involved in the pursuit.
No word on any injuries.
This is a developing story and we will have the latest updates here and throughout the morning on East Texas Now.
