You can help an East Texas college win a $50,000 grant

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Wiley College is competing for a $50,000 grant. And the East Texas school needs your help taking home the grand prize.
The Home Depot’s Retool Your School plans to award a total of $500,000 to enhance the campuses of 10 historically black colleges and universities throughout the country.
The program has provided more than $2 million in campus improvement grants to HBCUs since 2009.
Wiley College could use the improvements to enhance its campus in Marshall for students, said Shaquille Dillon, the school’s executive director of student life.
“A lot of schools do different beautification projects around campus to where they build pavilions outside, plant flowers. It’s more so geared toward what the students actually want to see on campus.”
If Wiley College wins the grant, Dillon said, he would like to see it used to make more recreational activities for students on campus, such as a basketball or volleyball court.
“It’s a lot of money, but I think every school deserves to have it.”
To help Wiley College win the grant, make a tweet or an Instagram post with #Wiley_RYS20.
You also can vote as many times as you’d like by clicking here.
So far, about 260,000 votes have been cast.
Voting continues until April 5.
Click here to view the leaderboard to see how Wiley College and the other 43 schools are faring.
At last check, Wiley College was fourth among the 17 schools in Cluster 3.
There also are 11 schools in Cluster 1, where Alabama State and Jackson State universities are in a dead heat for first place and Grambling State currently is in fourth place.
And Claflin and Tuskegee universities are in a virtual tie for first place in Cluster 2.
