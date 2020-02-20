Windstream: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Windstream Holdings Inc. (WINMQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $128.3 million in its fourth quarter.
The Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of $3 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $2.81 per share.
The broadband and communications company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $3.09 billion, or $72.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.12 billion.
