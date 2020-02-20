Weekly Texas Fishing Report (February 19)

SABINE LAKE: FAIR. 64-66 degrees, unchanged from last week. Water is stained to muddy in Neches and Sabine Rivers, stained to clear midlake, stained at south end. Speckled trout are still scattered in main lake but are beginning to show up in small groups along shorelines and in larger bayous. Best lures are 1/4-oz. jigs with soft plastic tails such as Mirro Lure, Lil John or Provokers or suspending twitch baits such as Mirrodine or Borboleta Hot Rod or Lele. The best colors are white, limetreuse, or glow. Redfish are somewhat scattered, but the best bet is fishing in deeper bayous or along deeper shorelines in Sabine Lake. Entergy outfall canal is still holding reds as well as the ship channel at Sabine Pass. Best lures are jigs and soft plastics or Gulp. Mud Minnows or live Finger mullet on a Carolina rig will work as well. Flounder: Flounder fishing is fair in deeper bayous or near the mouth of bayous and ditches. The spring flounder run has not yet begun, but if the weather stays mild, it should start in about three weeks. The best lures are jigs and Gulp lures or live mud minnows.