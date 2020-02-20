Tyler man shot by officer gets 11 years on drug charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A judge has sentenced a Tyler man who was shot with his own gun by a Whitehouse police officer.
Judge Jack Skeen sentenced Benjamin Patrick Stacey, 20, to 11 years in prison on two drug charges.
Stacey pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree delivery of a controlled substance and one second-degree count of the same charge. Skeen handed down two concurrent 11-year sentences on the charges.
The state had asked for 12-year sentences on both counts while Stacey’s attorney requested probation or deferred adjudication.
Stacey was arrested on Jan. 17, 2019.
According to arrest affidavits, Whitehouse Police Officer Debra Daily shot Stacey with his own gun while detaining him during the early morning hours of Nov. 19. Daily detained Stacey after an off-duty Longview police officer said he caught Stacey trying to open the front door of his home in Whitehouse.
Daily had found a gun in Stacey’s waistband while detaining him. When she tried to get the gun, it discharged and struck Stacey in the abdomen. Daily was later no-billed by a grand jury in connection with the shooting.
A search of a backpack Stacey was carrying revealed cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and alprazolam.
Stacey is the son of KLTV General Manager Pat Stacey.
