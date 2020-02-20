Tyler ISD school board member Freeman Sterling dies

“We are all shocked and saddened by the news of Mr. Sterling’s passing,” Board President Wade Washmon said. “He was as fine of a man as there is, and there will be a hole in the hearts of the Board as we cope with this loss. His service on the Board has been impactful, and he surely impacted a countless number of people through his years of service as an educator, mentor, and principal. There’s no telling how many lives he’s touched along the way.”