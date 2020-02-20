Tyler emergency personnel responding to major wreck at Broadway, Chimney Rock

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire units are responding to a major wreck near the intersection of South Broad Avenue and Chimney Rock Drive.
According to the Tyler Police Department’s active call list, police and fire units were dispatched out to the wreck at about 4:309 p.m. Thursday.
No information is available at this time in regard to any injuries that might have been caused by the wreck.
Motorists traveling in that part of Tyler should slow down and exercise caution.
